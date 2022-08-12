Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Short Interest Down 25.7% in July

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 342,000 shares, a drop of 25.7% from the July 15th total of 460,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 565,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Ryanair Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of RYAAY stock opened at $74.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.75 and its 200 day moving average is $86.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.11 and a beta of 1.42. Ryanair has a 12-month low of $65.07 and a 12-month high of $127.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Get Ryanair alerts:

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The transportation company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Ryanair had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 1.90%. Research analysts expect that Ryanair will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RYAAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ryanair from €19.00 ($19.39) to €19.20 ($19.59) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ryanair from €19.20 ($19.59) to €21.00 ($21.43) in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Ryanair from €20.00 ($20.41) to €19.50 ($19.90) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Ryanair from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harding Loevner LP purchased a new position in shares of Ryanair during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 1,124.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 551 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryanair during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 97.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter.

Ryanair Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and marketing of car hire and accommodation services, and travel insurance through its website and mobile app.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.