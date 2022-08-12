Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Short Interest Down 25.7% in July

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAYGet Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 342,000 shares, a drop of 25.7% from the July 15th total of 460,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 565,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of RYAAY stock opened at $74.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.75 and its 200 day moving average is $86.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.11 and a beta of 1.42. Ryanair has a 12-month low of $65.07 and a 12-month high of $127.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAYGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The transportation company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Ryanair had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 1.90%. Research analysts expect that Ryanair will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RYAAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ryanair from €19.00 ($19.39) to €19.20 ($19.59) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ryanair from €19.20 ($19.59) to €21.00 ($21.43) in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Ryanair from €20.00 ($20.41) to €19.50 ($19.90) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Ryanair from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harding Loevner LP purchased a new position in shares of Ryanair during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 1,124.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 551 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryanair during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 97.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and marketing of car hire and accommodation services, and travel insurance through its website and mobile app.

