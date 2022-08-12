TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) Short Interest Down 25.6% in July

TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 718,600 shares, a decline of 25.6% from the July 15th total of 965,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 367,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of TransAlta by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,966,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $455,494,000 after acquiring an additional 812,221 shares during the last quarter. Marquard & Bahls AG increased its stake in shares of TransAlta by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marquard & Bahls AG now owns 15,033,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $171,376,000 after acquiring an additional 3,681,100 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of TransAlta by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,841,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758,100 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in TransAlta by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,750,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in TransAlta by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,664,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,883,000 after purchasing an additional 236,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of TransAlta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.44.

TransAlta Price Performance

NYSE:TAC opened at $9.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.78. TransAlta has a 12-month low of $9.44 and a 12-month high of $12.13.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.48). TransAlta had a negative net margin of 15.45% and a positive return on equity of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $461.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that TransAlta will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

TransAlta Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.0388 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is currently -12.60%.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

