Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Short Interest Down 25.7% in July

Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,080,000 shares, a drop of 25.7% from the July 15th total of 2,800,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 545,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thomson Reuters

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Thomson Reuters by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,796,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $812,803,000 after acquiring an additional 691,135 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,148,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $669,181,000 after buying an additional 340,895 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,314,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $578,521,000 after buying an additional 118,225 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,146,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $327,880,000 after buying an additional 341,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,838,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $339,742,000 after buying an additional 706,875 shares during the last quarter. 21.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thomson Reuters Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:TRI opened at $115.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Thomson Reuters has a 1-year low of $91.55 and a 1-year high of $123.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.55.

Thomson Reuters Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is presently 183.51%.

TRI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. CIBC raised Thomson Reuters from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Thomson Reuters presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.38.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

