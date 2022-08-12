Sharps Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSSW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Sharps Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSSW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a drop of 25.9% from the July 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Sharps Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ STSSW opened at $0.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.29. Sharps Technology has a one year low of $0.14 and a one year high of $0.95.

Get Sharps Technology alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sharps Technology stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sharps Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSSW – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,024,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

About Sharps Technology

Sharps Technology Inc, a medical device company, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells safety syringe products in the United States. It offers Sharps Provensa, an ultra-low waste space syringe for the administration of various vaccines and injectable medications. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Melville, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sharps Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharps Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.