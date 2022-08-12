Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) Short Interest Update

Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000,000 shares, a decline of 25.4% from the July 15th total of 2,680,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

QTNT opened at $0.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.74. Quotient has a 1-year low of $0.23 and a 1-year high of $3.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.74.

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 24th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.09. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.39) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Quotient will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Quotient news, Director Zubeen Shroff purchased 4,666,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,399,999.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,995,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,598,722. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 4,818,140 shares of company stock worth $1,440,354. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Quotient by 9,156.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,491,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 3,453,439 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Quotient by 4,136.3% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 2,929,184 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Quotient by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,502,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after buying an additional 112,013 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Quotient by 0.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,255,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,107,000 after buying an additional 33,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC increased its position in Quotient by 24.2% during the first quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 9,117,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,941,000 after buying an additional 1,776,154 shares during the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on QTNT. Cowen cut their price objective on Quotient from $9.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Quotient from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Quotient from $9.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Quotient in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Quotient from $9.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.25.

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, commercializes, and sells products for the global transfusion diagnostics market in the United States, France, Japan, and internationally. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for immunohematology, serological disease screening, and molecular disease screening.

