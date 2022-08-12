Short Interest in Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) Decreases By 25.5%

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 112,300 shares, a decrease of 25.5% from the July 15th total of 150,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MEC. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of Mayville Engineering in the second quarter worth $89,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Mayville Engineering in the first quarter worth $97,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Mayville Engineering in the first quarter worth $163,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mayville Engineering by 39.3% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 22,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 6,441 shares during the period. Finally, Columbia Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Mayville Engineering in the fourth quarter worth $190,000. Institutional investors own 35.88% of the company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded Mayville Engineering from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th.
Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.05). Mayville Engineering had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a positive return on equity of 4.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mayville Engineering will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.
Mayville Engineering Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a contract manufacturer that serves the heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction and access equipment, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets in the United States. The company provides a range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly, and aftermarket components.
