Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 342,000 shares, a drop of 25.7% from the July 15th total of 460,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 565,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Ryanair stock opened at $74.64 on Friday. Ryanair has a 12-month low of $65.07 and a 12-month high of $127.25. The stock has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.11 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The transportation company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by $0.13. Ryanair had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 1.90%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryanair will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

RYAAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ryanair from €19.00 ($19.39) to €19.20 ($19.59) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Ryanair from €20.00 ($20.41) to €19.50 ($19.90) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Ryanair from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ryanair from €19.20 ($19.59) to €21.00 ($21.43) in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ryanair has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.78.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RYAAY. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Ryanair by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the fourth quarter valued at about $358,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Ryanair by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 6,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Ryanair by 1,124.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 551 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Ryanair by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 32,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after acquiring an additional 3,486 shares during the last quarter.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and marketing of car hire and accommodation services, and travel insurance through its website and mobile app.

