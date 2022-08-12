Sizzle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SZZL) Short Interest Update

Sizzle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SZZL – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 25.7% from the July 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sizzle Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $12,153,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sizzle Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,441,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Sizzle Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,970,000. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in Sizzle Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,939,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in shares of Sizzle Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $4,975,000. 0.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sizzle Acquisition Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Sizzle Acquisition stock opened at $10.05 on Friday. Sizzle Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $10.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.03.

Sizzle Acquisition Company Profile

Sizzle Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on investing in the restaurant, hospitality, food and beverage, retail, consumer, food and food related technology, and real estate industries.

