Pure Gold Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:LRTNF) Short Interest Down 25.7% in July

Pure Gold Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:LRTNF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,235,600 shares, a decline of 25.7% from the July 15th total of 1,663,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 574,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Pure Gold Mining from C$0.70 to C$0.40 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Pure Gold Mining Stock Performance

Pure Gold Mining stock opened at $0.09 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.28. Pure Gold Mining has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $1.03.

Pure Gold Mining Company Profile

Pure Gold Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, and other precious and base metal properties in Canada. Its principal property is the PureGold Mine project comprises 251 mining leases, mining patents, and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 4,648 hectares located near Red Lake, Ontario.

Further Reading

