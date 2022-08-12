KBC Group NV Makes New Investment in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

KBC Group NV bought a new position in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new position in Banner in the 4th quarter worth about $14,494,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Banner by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,264,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,736,000 after acquiring an additional 56,029 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Banner by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 879,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,381,000 after acquiring an additional 80,055 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Banner in the 4th quarter worth about $7,438,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Banner by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 685,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,577,000 after purchasing an additional 21,266 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Banner alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BANR shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Banner from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Banner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Banner to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Banner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Banner Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:BANR opened at $62.55 on Friday. Banner Co. has a 52 week low of $50.02 and a 52 week high of $66.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.51 and a 200 day moving average of $57.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.00.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.17. Banner had a net margin of 31.19% and a return on equity of 12.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Banner Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banner Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.77%.

About Banner

(Get Rating)

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BANR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.