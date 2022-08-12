Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.13.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DCPH. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 13,182.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,823 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 100.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 8.3 %

Shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $15.77 on Friday. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $6.51 and a 52-week high of $17.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.22 and a 200 day moving average of $10.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.11.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.05. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 231.99% and a negative return on equity of 74.37%. The company had revenue of $32.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.21) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

Featured Articles

