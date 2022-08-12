Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.09.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ATCO shares. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Atlas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Atlas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Atlas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $17.00 to $14.45 in a report on Thursday. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Atlas in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Atlas from $14.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Get Atlas alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlas

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATCO. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Atlas by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 135,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 4,953 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC lifted its stake in Atlas by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 1,308,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,206,000 after acquiring an additional 309,524 shares in the last quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlas by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 925,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,125,000 after purchasing an additional 38,300 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Atlas by 79.9% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 65,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 28,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old West Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlas by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 388,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,704,000 after purchasing an additional 23,040 shares in the last quarter. 68.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlas Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE ATCO opened at $14.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.44. Atlas has a one year low of $10.13 and a one year high of $16.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.18.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $413.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.43 million. Atlas had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Atlas will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 19th. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.25%.

Atlas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator of containerships. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.