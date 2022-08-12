Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) Receives $10.13 Average Target Price from Analysts

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.13.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CDEV shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Cowen set a $10.50 target price on Centennial Resource Development in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Centennial Resource Development from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Centennial Resource Development to $8.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on Centennial Resource Development in a report on Friday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 115,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $752,453.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,332,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,661,594.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 29.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centennial Resource Development

Centennial Resource Development Stock Performance

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Centennial Resource Development during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,965,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Centennial Resource Development during the first quarter worth approximately $1,106,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Centennial Resource Development by 0.7% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 603,901 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,018,000 after buying an additional 3,913 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Centennial Resource Development during the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,275,091 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $7,625,000 after purchasing an additional 218,161 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Centennial Resource Development stock opened at $7.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 4.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.82 and its 200-day moving average is $7.66. Centennial Resource Development has a one year low of $3.90 and a one year high of $9.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

