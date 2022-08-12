Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $83.00.

BBY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Best Buy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Best Buy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays downgraded Best Buy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Best Buy from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Insider Activity at Best Buy

In related news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 6,237 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $503,201.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,538 shares in the company, valued at $5,610,325.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Best Buy news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 4,388 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $307,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,071,910. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 6,237 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $503,201.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,610,325.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 63,011 shares of company stock worth $5,036,334. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Best Buy

Best Buy Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBY. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,209,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 94.7% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 72,246 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $4,710,000 after purchasing an additional 35,136 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,624 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,366 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,284 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BBY opened at $80.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.70. Best Buy has a 1-year low of $64.29 and a 1-year high of $141.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.02). Best Buy had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 63.39%. The firm had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Best Buy will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 14th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 13th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.07%.

About Best Buy

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.