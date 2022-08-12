Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $111.44.

AWI has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Loop Capital raised Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com raised Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $124.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Armstrong World Industries Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of AWI stock opened at $91.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.23. Armstrong World Industries has a fifty-two week low of $73.25 and a fifty-two week high of $118.14.

Armstrong World Industries Announces Dividend

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $321.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.19 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 41.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be given a $0.231 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.06%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Armstrong World Industries

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AWI. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 402.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 367 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 616 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

See Also

