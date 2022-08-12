Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) Receives C$34.79 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$34.79.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KEY shares. CIBC reduced their price objective on Keyera from C$37.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Keyera from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, CSFB decreased their price target on shares of Keyera from C$40.50 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Shares of KEY opened at C$32.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$31.37 and its 200-day moving average is C$31.39. Keyera has a fifty-two week low of C$26.34 and a fifty-two week high of C$35.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.51, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Keyera ( TSE:KEY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.48 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$1.69 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Keyera will post 1.9099999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, August 21st. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.70%.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. The company operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

