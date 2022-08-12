Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) Shares Gap Down to $2.38

Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZNGet Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.38, but opened at $2.26. Hyzon Motors shares last traded at $2.25, with a volume of 59,878 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HYZN shares. Melius cut shares of Hyzon Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Hyzon Motors from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. DA Davidson cut shares of Hyzon Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Wedbush cut shares of Hyzon Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Hyzon Motors from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

Hyzon Motors Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.49.

Institutional Trading of Hyzon Motors

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Hyzon Motors by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 179,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 21,080 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in shares of Hyzon Motors by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

Hyzon Motors Company Profile

Hyzon Motors Inc, a hydrogen mobility company, provides decarbonized solutions for commercial vehicles market and hydrogen supply infrastructure. The company focuses on assembling and supplying hydrogen-powered FCEVs, including heavy-duty (Class 8) trucks, medium-duty (Class 6) trucks, light-duty (Class 3 and 4) trucks, and 40 and 60-foot (12 and18-meter) city and coach buses to commercial vehicle operators; and building and fostering a clean hydrogen supply ecosystem with leading partners from feedstock through hydrogen production, dispensing, and financing.

