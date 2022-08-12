Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) Shares Gap Down to $2.38

Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.38, but opened at $2.26. Hyzon Motors shares last traded at $2.25, with a volume of 59,878 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HYZN shares. Melius cut shares of Hyzon Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Hyzon Motors from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. DA Davidson cut shares of Hyzon Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Wedbush cut shares of Hyzon Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Hyzon Motors from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

Hyzon Motors Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.49.

Institutional Trading of Hyzon Motors

Hyzon Motors Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Hyzon Motors by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 179,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 21,080 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in shares of Hyzon Motors by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Hyzon Motors Inc, a hydrogen mobility company, provides decarbonized solutions for commercial vehicles market and hydrogen supply infrastructure. The company focuses on assembling and supplying hydrogen-powered FCEVs, including heavy-duty (Class 8) trucks, medium-duty (Class 6) trucks, light-duty (Class 3 and 4) trucks, and 40 and 60-foot (12 and18-meter) city and coach buses to commercial vehicle operators; and building and fostering a clean hydrogen supply ecosystem with leading partners from feedstock through hydrogen production, dispensing, and financing.

Read More

