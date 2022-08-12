loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Shares Gap Down to $1.84

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.84, but opened at $1.76. loanDepot shares last traded at $1.81, with a volume of 5,516 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on LDI shares. Citigroup downgraded loanDepot from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on loanDepot from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on loanDepot to $1.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on loanDepot to $4.25 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on loanDepot from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, loanDepot has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.05.

loanDepot Trading Up 8.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $648.36 million, a PE ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.98.

Insider Transactions at loanDepot

loanDepot ( NYSE:LDI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $503.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.33 million. loanDepot had a negative return on equity of 4.57% and a negative net margin of 3.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts expect that loanDepot, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Michael Dergurahian sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total transaction of $181,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,742,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,204,773.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,572,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,802,340.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey Michael Dergurahian sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total value of $181,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,742,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,204,773.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 183,285 shares of company stock worth $450,113 and sold 2,253,523 shares worth $3,612,301.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On loanDepot

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in loanDepot by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,420,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,047,000 after acquiring an additional 925,002 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of loanDepot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,070,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of loanDepot by 1,293.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,025,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,922,000 after buying an additional 951,819 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of loanDepot by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 664,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after buying an additional 60,638 shares during the period. Finally, EMG Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in shares of loanDepot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $707,000. 4.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About loanDepot

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

