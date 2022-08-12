Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) Shares Gap Down to $48.66

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $48.66, but opened at $46.75. Sanofi shares last traded at $46.39, with a volume of 59,370 shares changing hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday.
Sanofi Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.22.
Sanofi Company Profile
Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sanofi (SNY)
- Look at Honeywell for a Steady and Diversified Stock
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Disney (NYSE: DIS) Shares Just Gave Investors A Massive Signal
- Solar Stocks Shine Brightly After Passage Of Clean Energy Bill
Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.