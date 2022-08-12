Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) Shares Gap Down to $48.66

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $48.66, but opened at $46.75. Sanofi shares last traded at $46.39, with a volume of 59,370 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Sanofi Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.22.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

