Heliogen (NYSE:HLGN) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Heliogen, Inc. (NYSE:HLGN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $2.69, but opened at $2.60. Heliogen shares last traded at $2.78, with a volume of 11,025 shares.

Specifically, CEO William Gross bought 13,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.74 per share, for a total transaction of $49,083.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,602,612 shares in the company, valued at $5,993,768.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO William Gross acquired 13,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.74 per share, for a total transaction of $49,083.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,602,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,993,768.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Dakin Sloss sold 1,028,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total value of $2,900,804.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,410,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,077,798.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,725,905 shares of company stock worth $6,858,507 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Heliogen Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Heliogen ( NYSE:HLGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.54 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLGN. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Heliogen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,301,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Heliogen in the 4th quarter valued at $5,329,000. GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in Heliogen in the 4th quarter valued at $311,000. Prime Movers Lab LLC acquired a new position in Heliogen in the 4th quarter valued at $330,250,000. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Heliogen in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

About Heliogen

Heliogen, Inc, a renewable energy technology company, develops an A.I.-enabled, concentrated solar power plant. It offers HelioHeat for the production of heat for use in industrial processes; HelioPower, a solution for power generation; and HelioFuel, a solution for hydrogen fuel production. The company was formerly known as Edison Microgrids, Inc and changed its name to Heliogen, Inc in November 2019.

