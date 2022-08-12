CAE (NYSE:CAE) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $25.80, but opened at $24.95. CAE shares last traded at $22.92, with a volume of 26,251 shares changing hands.

The aerospace company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $933.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $936.30 million. CAE had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 2.74%. The business’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CAE shares. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of CAE from C$41.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of CAE from C$42.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of CAE from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of CAE from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of CAE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAE. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of CAE by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,064,538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $581,856,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608,592 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CAE in the 1st quarter valued at $58,679,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CAE in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,040,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CAE by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 11,907,474 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $310,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of CAE by 2,281.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,639,323 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,490 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.19% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 90.70, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.05.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.

