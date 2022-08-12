United Malt Group Limited (ASX:UMG) Insider Purchases A$49,353.45 in Stock

United Malt Group Limited (ASX:UMG – Get Rating) insider Gary Mize acquired 17,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$2.85 ($1.99) per share, with a total value of A$49,353.45 ($34,512.90).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.29.

United Malt Group Limited processes and supplies malt and craft ingredients to brewers, distillers, and food markets in North America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through Processing and Warehouse & Distribution segments. It is also involved in the distribution and sale of malt, hops, yeast, adjuncts, and related products to craft brewers.

