Charles C. Ingram Buys 1,250 Shares of Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Stock

Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) EVP Charles C. Ingram acquired 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.25 per share, for a total transaction of $42,812.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $754,390.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Pathward Financial Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ CASH opened at $35.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.66 and a 200 day moving average of $46.18. Pathward Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.16 and a 1 year high of $65.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $126.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.08 million. Pathward Financial had a net margin of 24.47% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Pathward Financial, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Pathward Financial Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Pathward Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.07%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Pathward Financial by 2.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,369 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Pathward Financial by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,774 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Pathward Financial by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,716 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Pathward Financial by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 4,063 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Pathward Financial by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,507 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CASH shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Pathward Financial from $72.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Pathward Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Pathward Financial from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pathward Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Pathward Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Pathward Financial Company Profile

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts.

