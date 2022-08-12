David M. Obstler Sells 307 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) CFO David M. Obstler sold 307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.25, for a total transaction of $35,381.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 209,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,180,602.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Datadog Price Performance
DDOG stock opened at $114.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.81 and a 200-day moving average of $121.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.12 and a 12 month high of $199.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11,489.49 and a beta of 1.15.
Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.10. Datadog had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $406.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.28 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Datadog’s revenue was up 73.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
DDOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Datadog from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Datadog from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Datadog from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Datadog from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.30.
Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.
