John G. Mchutchison Sells 12,314 Shares of Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) Stock

Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Rating) CEO John G. Mchutchison sold 12,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total value of $26,228.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 192,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,056.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Assembly Biosciences Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of Assembly Biosciences stock opened at $2.11 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.89. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.32 and a 12 month high of $3.94.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.04). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Assembly Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Assembly Biosciences

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ASMB. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Assembly Biosciences from $3.50 to $2.50 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Assembly Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.90.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASMB. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new stake in Assembly Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $6,990,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Assembly Biosciences by 1,422.3% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 684,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 639,859 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Assembly Biosciences by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,838,221 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,283,000 after buying an additional 369,375 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,608,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 196,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 553,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 194,113 shares in the last quarter. 52.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Assembly Biosciences

Assembly Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Vebicorvir, which as completed Phase 2 clinical trials to treat patients with chronic HBV infection.

