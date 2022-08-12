James Pantelidis Acquires 1,000 Shares of Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) Stock

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKIGet Rating) Director James Pantelidis purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$33.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,430.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 251,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,407,745.29.

James Pantelidis also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, June 30th, James Pantelidis purchased 9,000 shares of Parkland stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$34.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$312,210.00.

Parkland Stock Performance

Parkland stock opened at C$33.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$35.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$34.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 265.57. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.28 billion and a PE ratio of 42.35. Parkland Co. has a 1-year low of C$31.18 and a 1-year high of C$39.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on PKI. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Parkland from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Raymond James set a C$52.00 price target on shares of Parkland and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$47.00 to C$35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$49.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$46.90.

Parkland Company Profile

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and Central and South America. The company operates through four segments: Canada, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada segment owns, operates, supports, and distributes a coast-to-coast network of retail convenience, food, and fuel sites, as well as commercial cardlocks and bulk fuel facilities; and provides propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Parkland (TSE:PKI)

