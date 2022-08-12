James Pantelidis Acquires 1,000 Shares of Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) Stock

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) Director James Pantelidis purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$33.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,430.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 251,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,407,745.29.
James Pantelidis also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, June 30th, James Pantelidis purchased 9,000 shares of Parkland stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$34.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$312,210.00.
Parkland Stock Performance
Parkland stock opened at C$33.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$35.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$34.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 265.57. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.28 billion and a PE ratio of 42.35. Parkland Co. has a 1-year low of C$31.18 and a 1-year high of C$39.45.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Parkland Company Profile
Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and Central and South America. The company operates through four segments: Canada, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada segment owns, operates, supports, and distributes a coast-to-coast network of retail convenience, food, and fuel sites, as well as commercial cardlocks and bulk fuel facilities; and provides propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.
Read More
- Look at Honeywell for a Steady and Diversified Stock
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Disney (NYSE: DIS) Shares Just Gave Investors A Massive Signal
- Solar Stocks Shine Brightly After Passage Of Clean Energy Bill
Receive News & Ratings for Parkland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.