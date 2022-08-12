Matthew Deines Acquires 2,000 Shares of First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Stock

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Rating) CEO Matthew Deines acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 77,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,448. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Matthew Deines also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 9th, Matthew Deines acquired 500 shares of First Northwest Bancorp stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.95 per share, for a total transaction of $8,475.00.

First Northwest Bancorp Price Performance

First Northwest Bancorp stock opened at $16.32 on Friday. First Northwest Bancorp has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $23.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.20 million, a P/E ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

First Northwest Bancorp Announces Dividend

First Northwest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FNWB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). First Northwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 17.47%. Equities analysts predict that First Northwest Bancorp will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. First Northwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 17.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FNWB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Hovde Group lowered their price objective on shares of First Northwest Bancorp to $21.50 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of First Northwest Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Northwest Bancorp in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 379,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 3,776 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 225,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,984,000 after acquiring an additional 4,147 shares during the period. Finally, Petiole USA ltd lifted its holdings in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Petiole USA ltd now owns 86,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. 62.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Northwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Fed Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including checking, money market deposit, savings, and transaction accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

