Beth Moskowitz Sells 773 Shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Stock

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) insider Beth Moskowitz sold 773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.70, for a total value of $33,007.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,086.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Beth Moskowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 10th, Beth Moskowitz sold 2,000 shares of Beyond Meat stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $75,020.00.

Beyond Meat Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Beyond Meat stock opened at $36.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.08, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.90. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.50 and a twelve month high of $125.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Beyond Meat ( NASDAQ:BYND Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by ($0.35). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 262.32% and a negative net margin of 71.78%. The company had revenue of $147.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -4.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BYND shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Beyond Meat from $29.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Cowen reduced their price target on Beyond Meat from $42.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. UBS Group increased their price target on Beyond Meat from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Beyond Meat from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Beyond Meat from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Beyond Meat presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.35.

Institutional Trading of Beyond Meat

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Beyond Meat in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Beyond Meat by 110.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Beyond Meat by 1,657.1% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Beyond Meat by 4,288.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in Beyond Meat in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club store, convenience store and natural retailer channels, and direct-to-consumer, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

