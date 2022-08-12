Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $53.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $54.40.

Spirit AeroSystems Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of SPR opened at $33.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 1.69. Spirit AeroSystems has a 1 year low of $26.18 and a 1 year high of $53.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.80.

Spirit AeroSystems Announces Dividend

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($1.00). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 88.69% and a negative net margin of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.02%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spirit AeroSystems

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 0.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 97,870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,785,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 2.0% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 6.1% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 121,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,218,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 0.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 163,196 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,782,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. 79.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, struts/pylons, nacelles, and related engine structural components; and wings and wing components, including flight control surfaces, as well as other structural parts.

Further Reading

