Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) PT Lowered to $44.00 at Barclays

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Barclays to $44.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SHAK. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $86.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Shake Shack from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $72.00 to $61.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shake Shack presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.39.

SHAK stock opened at $51.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.10. Shake Shack has a 12-month low of $37.72 and a 12-month high of $100.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.55 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

In related news, COO Zach Koff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,398,825. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Shake Shack news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer bought 21,000 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.58 per share, with a total value of $831,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 576,364 shares in the company, valued at $22,812,487.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Zach Koff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,398,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 9.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHAK. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Shake Shack by 122.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the first quarter worth $47,000. 81.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 29, 2021, it operated 369 Shacks, including 218 domestic company-operated Shacks, 25 domestic licensed Shacks, and 126 international licensed Shacks.

