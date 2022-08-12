REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of REX American Resources (NYSE:REX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of REX American Resources from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st.

REX American Resources stock opened at $33.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $588.95 million, a PE ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.05. REX American Resources has a twelve month low of $24.02 and a twelve month high of $37.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.20 and a 200-day moving average of $32.62.

REX American Resources ( NYSE:REX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $194.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.00 million. REX American Resources had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 10.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that REX American Resources will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REX. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of REX American Resources in the first quarter worth $37,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in REX American Resources during the second quarter worth $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in REX American Resources by 40.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in REX American Resources during the first quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in REX American Resources by 465.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,788 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. The company also offers corn, distillers grains, non-food grade corn oil, gasoline, and natural gas. In addition, the company provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

