Truist Financial Boosts Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Price Target to $45.00

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Truist Financial from $29.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Roblox from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Roblox from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Roblox from $56.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Benchmark decreased their price target on Roblox from $45.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered Roblox from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Roblox has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.44.

Get Roblox alerts:

Roblox Stock Performance

NYSE RBLX opened at $49.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Roblox has a 52-week low of $21.65 and a 52-week high of $141.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.90. The firm has a market cap of $26.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.17 and a beta of 1.88.

Insider Activity

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.06). Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.11% and a negative return on equity of 94.09%. The business had revenue of $639.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. Roblox’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Roblox will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 32,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $991,966.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 839,977 shares in the company, valued at $25,484,902.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Roblox news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 7,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $239,139.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 208,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,321,126.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 32,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $991,966.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 839,977 shares in the company, valued at $25,484,902.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Roblox

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 101,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,670,000 after acquiring an additional 35,160 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 217.3% during the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,821,000. SFG Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Roblox by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. now owns 47,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 5,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Roblox by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 9,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter. 68.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roblox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.