KBC Group NV Purchases 413 Shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

KBC Group NV grew its position in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) by 87.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 884 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IBP. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Alphasimplex Group LLC bought a new position in Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new position in Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Installed Building Products in the 1st quarter worth approximately $270,000. Institutional investors own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products Price Performance

Shares of IBP stock opened at $102.60 on Friday. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.44 and a 12-month high of $141.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.88 and a 200-day moving average of $92.64.

Installed Building Products Announces Dividend

Installed Building Products ( NYSE:IBP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $676.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.12 million. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 50.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.42%.

Insider Activity at Installed Building Products

In related news, Director Michael H. Thomas sold 2,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $251,715.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,002.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on IBP. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Installed Building Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $135.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.40.

Installed Building Products Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

