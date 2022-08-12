Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lessened its holdings in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) by 93.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,588 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 35,109 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Washington Federal were worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Washington Federal in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Washington Federal by 50.4% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,760 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in Washington Federal during the first quarter worth about $202,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Washington Federal in the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Lakeside Advisors INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Federal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $276,000. 80.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ WAFD opened at $34.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.78. Washington Federal, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.46 and a 52 week high of $38.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.80.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The bank reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.12. Washington Federal had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $169.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Washington Federal’s payout ratio is 31.58%.

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

