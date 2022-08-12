Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Position Trimmed by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV decreased its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) by 97.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,883 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 200,000 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIAV. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,232,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $109,808,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,942,710 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $104,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,573 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 5,001,427 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $88,125,000 after purchasing an additional 970,723 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,323,482 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $76,179,000 after purchasing an additional 494,973 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 3,373,012 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $59,432,000 after purchasing an additional 359,784 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VIAV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Viavi Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Viavi Solutions Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:VIAV opened at $15.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.00. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.65 and a 52 week high of $18.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -509.00 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 4.02.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Viavi Solutions had a positive return on equity of 22.22% and a negative net margin of 0.23%. The firm had revenue of $335.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Viavi Solutions news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 12,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $175,009.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,833.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

About Viavi Solutions



Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

Featured Stories

