Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Shares Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 478,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,117 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.06% of Coty worth $4,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COTY. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coty during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Coty during the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coty during the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in shares of Coty by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 16,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Aire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coty during the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000. 37.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:COTY opened at $7.42 on Friday. Coty Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $11.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.47 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.95.

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Coty had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Coty Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Olivier Goudet acquired 100,000 shares of Coty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.45 per share, for a total transaction of $645,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 739,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,767,382.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on COTY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Coty from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Coty from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.85.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, Kim Kardashian West, and Tiffany & Co brands.

