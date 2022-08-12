National Bank of Canada FI Lowers Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 87.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 387 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,696 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,008,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,586,696,000 after purchasing an additional 320,332 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,109,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,472,919,000 after buying an additional 49,624 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,907,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $681,957,000 after acquiring an additional 35,843 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter worth approximately $335,106,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 754,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $270,530,000 after acquiring an additional 8,708 shares during the last quarter. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Old Dominion Freight Line

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 6,246 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.14, for a total value of $1,874,674.44. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 809,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,984,039.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

Shares of ODFL opened at $315.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $35.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $267.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $281.02. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $231.31 and a 12-month high of $373.58.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.77% and a return on equity of 35.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.74 EPS for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $288.00 to $279.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $285.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $285.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.80.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

