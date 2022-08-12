Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,963 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 6,529 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.06% of Globus Medical worth $4,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 345 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 183.5% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 499 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 535 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:GMED opened at $65.31 on Friday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.60 and a 52 week high of $84.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.37. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 43.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical device company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $230.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.88 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GMED shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Globus Medical to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.36.

Globus Medical Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

