Kentucky Retirement Systems Grows Stock Holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Globe Life were worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 1.7% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 1.0% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 4.3% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 0.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 0.3% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 55,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,619,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $108.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Globe Life from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Globe Life Stock Performance

In other Globe Life news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.64, for a total value of $80,512.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GL opened at $101.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.69 and a 200 day moving average of $99.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.88. Globe Life Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.25 and a 12-month high of $108.61.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Globe Life’s payout ratio is currently 11.81%.

Globe Life Profile

(Get Rating)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.