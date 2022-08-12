Kentucky Retirement Systems Buys 468 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Pentair were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 280.4% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in Pentair during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Pentair by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Pentair by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in Pentair during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Stock Down 0.4 %

PNR opened at $49.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.25. Pentair plc has a twelve month low of $43.60 and a twelve month high of $80.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.10.

Pentair Announces Dividend

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Pentair had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Pentair from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Pentair from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Pentair in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Pentair from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.92.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

