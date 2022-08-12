Kentucky Retirement Systems Increases Stock Holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 367 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 169.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,767,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $760,101,000 after buying an additional 6,774,779 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,117,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $220,043,000 after buying an additional 159,020 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,729,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $192,692,000 after buying an additional 49,459 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,477,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $174,879,000 after buying an additional 305,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,149,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,478,000 after buying an additional 34,824 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PNW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.54.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:PNW opened at $75.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $62.78 and a 12-month high of $81.25. The firm has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 0.32.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.04. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.25%.

Insider Transactions at Pinnacle West Capital

In other news, SVP Barbara D. Lockwood sold 3,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total value of $259,058.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

Featured Stories

