Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Purchases 357 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,513 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DGX. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 8,513 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 234,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,137,000 after buying an additional 18,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 6,853 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $140.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $135.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $125.33 and a 52-week high of $174.16. The company has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.00.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 21.96%.

Insider Transactions at Quest Diagnostics

In other Quest Diagnostics news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 282,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.12, for a total transaction of $39,571,008.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 334,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,916,799.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Quest Diagnostics news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 282,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.12, for a total transaction of $39,571,008.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 334,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,916,799.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total transaction of $266,940.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,194,337.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 337,012 shares of company stock valued at $47,193,071 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DGX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.33.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

