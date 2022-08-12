Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 19.1% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,321,000 after buying an additional 5,478 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the first quarter valued at about $413,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 2.2% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Packaging Co. of America

In other news, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 13,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $2,212,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,219,479.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 13,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $2,212,140.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,799 shares in the company, valued at $6,219,479.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donna A. Harman bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $153.21 per share, for a total transaction of $76,605.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,497.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Packaging Co. of America Trading Up 0.6 %

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $160.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $158.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.14.

Shares of PKG opened at $142.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.47. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $124.78 and a 1-year high of $168.50. The stock has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.77.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.38. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. This is a boost from Packaging Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.25%.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

