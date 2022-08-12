Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Has $475,000 Stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,159 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 30,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 99,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after buying an additional 6,161 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 172.2% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 113,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after buying an additional 71,800 shares during the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 734,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,647,000 after buying an additional 95,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 247,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,318,000 after buying an additional 19,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Emanuel Chirico bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.06 per share, for a total transaction of $1,021,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,239.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Conagra Brands Price Performance

A number of research firms have issued reports on CAG. Citigroup lowered their target price on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

Conagra Brands stock opened at $34.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.59. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $30.06 and a one year high of $36.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.04.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 7.70%. Conagra Brands’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 2nd. This is an increase from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.74%.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

See Also

