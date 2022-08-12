Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Has $394,000 Stock Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,148 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 570 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LVS. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 34,255,198 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,289,366,000 after buying an additional 14,576,547 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 708.9% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,715,651 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $66,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503,557 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 8,835,528 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $332,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,622 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 832.4% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,019,100 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $38,359,000 after purchasing an additional 909,800 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 138.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,167,495 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $44,950,000 after purchasing an additional 677,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.33% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

LVS opened at $37.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.53. The company has a market capitalization of $28.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.25. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1 year low of $28.88 and a 1 year high of $48.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.05). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 31.93% and a net margin of 45.39%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. Las Vegas Sands’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LVS. Wells Fargo & Company raised Las Vegas Sands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group set a $42.00 price target on Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com raised Las Vegas Sands to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.38.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

