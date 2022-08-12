Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Purchases 2,296 Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLOK. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,164,000. Boston Partners raised its position in NortonLifeLock by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 22,434,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,041,000 after purchasing an additional 4,748,508 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in NortonLifeLock by 94.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,304,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059,404 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its position in NortonLifeLock by 821.2% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,396,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,081,000 after purchasing an additional 3,028,030 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in NortonLifeLock by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,285,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,493 shares during the period. 94.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have issued reports on NLOK. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on NortonLifeLock to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded NortonLifeLock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NortonLifeLock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.40.
NortonLifeLock Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ NLOK opened at $24.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.58. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.55 and a fifty-two week high of $30.92. The company has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.70.
NortonLifeLock Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is 34.97%.
NortonLifeLock Company Profile
NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.
