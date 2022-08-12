Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Has $450,000 Stock Holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIM. State Street Corp increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,094,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $914,371,000 after buying an additional 2,882,534 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,140,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,359,219,000 after buying an additional 2,632,139 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 107.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,479,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,239,000 after buying an additional 1,281,564 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,809,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,496,000 after buying an additional 1,095,362 shares during the period. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Kimco Realty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,980,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

KIM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Kimco Realty to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimco Realty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.56.

NYSE KIM opened at $22.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.39. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1 year low of $18.52 and a 1 year high of $26.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

