Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Buys 114 Shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,343 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABMD. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abiomed in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Abiomed by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,708 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Abiomed by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Abiomed by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,017 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Abiomed by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,265 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Abiomed alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABMD. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Abiomed from $275.00 to $235.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com cut Abiomed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Abiomed from $410.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.

Abiomed Stock Performance

Abiomed stock opened at $290.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a PE ratio of 61.38 and a beta of 1.35. Abiomed, Inc. has a one year low of $219.85 and a one year high of $379.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $264.43 and a 200 day moving average of $282.83.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $277.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.46 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 20.60%. Abiomed’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Abiomed news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.01, for a total value of $516,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 128,390 shares in the company, valued at $33,125,903.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Abiomed news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.01, for a total value of $516,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 128,390 shares in the company, valued at $33,125,903.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,078,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Abiomed

(Get Rating)

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.