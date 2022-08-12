Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Has $443,000 Stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,558 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in United Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $936,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in United Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $251,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in United Airlines by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in United Airlines by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in United Airlines by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 29,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other United Airlines news, Director Edward Shapiro bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.84 per share, with a total value of $896,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,480,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Edward Shapiro acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.84 per share, with a total value of $896,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,480,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 13,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $513,652.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,615.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,910,500. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ UAL opened at $38.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41. The company has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 1.29. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.54 and a 12 month high of $54.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.22.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $12.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.11 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 38.92% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 121.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.91) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $78.00 to $86.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of United Airlines from $86.50 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Airlines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.47.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

