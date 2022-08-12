Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Grows Position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 66.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WRB. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 826.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1,025.6% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 49.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on W. R. Berkley from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on W. R. Berkley to $83.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Truist Financial raised their target price on W. R. Berkley from $73.33 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.03.

W. R. Berkley Price Performance

Shares of WRB opened at $65.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.87 and a 200-day moving average of $64.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52 week low of $47.13 and a 52 week high of $72.32.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 12.71%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

W. R. Berkley Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.42%.

Insider Transactions at W. R. Berkley

In other news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank bought 1,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $61.85 per share, for a total transaction of $88,692.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $371,100. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Profile

(Get Rating)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.